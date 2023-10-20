Abbrea Capital LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

