Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $71.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.