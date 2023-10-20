Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 202 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

GE opened at $106.95 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

