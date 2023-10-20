Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 805 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $149.55 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

