Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.97.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.