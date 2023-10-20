Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 255 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

COF stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.