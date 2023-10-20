Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

