Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

