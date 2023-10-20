AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 6th Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

