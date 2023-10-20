AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

