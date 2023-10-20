abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from abrdn Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $1.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAS stock opened at GBX 249.88 ($3.05) on Friday. abrdn Asia Focus has a 12 month low of GBX 224 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 271 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of £389.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25,200.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.58.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.