abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:ABD)

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 239 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.01. The stock has a market cap of £249.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.64 and a beta of 0.61. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 303 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

About abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

