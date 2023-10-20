abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:ABD)

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 239 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.01. The stock has a market cap of £249.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.64 and a beta of 0.61. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 239 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 303 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.
About abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Picture This: AI Ignites Double-Digit Revenue Growth at Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.