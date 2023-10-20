Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.28. The company had a trading volume of 362,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $533.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.54. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

