Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADYYF. UBS Group cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Adyen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADYYF

Adyen Stock Performance

About Adyen

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $732.76 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $660.00 and a twelve month high of $1,886.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,371.36.

(Get Free Report

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.