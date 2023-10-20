Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $35,955.75 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $912.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 2.04. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 29.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.