Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $35,955.75 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $912.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 2.04. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.
Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 29.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.