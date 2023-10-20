AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of AerSale worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerSale by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 238,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AerSale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 125,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerSale by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 376,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $15.47 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Insider Activity

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AerSale news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 36,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 36,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $424,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,354,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Levy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $44,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $250,164.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,296 shares of company stock worth $847,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

