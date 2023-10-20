Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 0.2 %

AEWU stock opened at GBX 98.71 ($1.21) on Friday. Aew Uk Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.60 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,412.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Company Profile

See Also

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

