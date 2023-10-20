AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $142.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.08.

AGCO stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 197.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

