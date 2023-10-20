agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. agilon health has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 48.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,295 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.