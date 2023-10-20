Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) & GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Head to Head Survey

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) and GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and GB Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $14.24 million 83.84 -$231.80 million ($3.80) -5.64 GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -0.03

Analyst Recommendations

GB Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GB Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals and GB Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GB Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and GB Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,042.56% -20.24% -18.05% GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GB Sciences beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc., a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

