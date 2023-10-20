Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.06

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 41145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $168,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,724 shares of company stock valued at $977,518. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

