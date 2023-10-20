Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 145,700 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.0 %

CLF stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

