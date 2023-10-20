Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 21,600 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

