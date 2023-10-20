Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.35 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,049,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,843,000 after buying an additional 273,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.