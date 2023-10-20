Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.48 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 634,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.30 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.