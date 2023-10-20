Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $6.82 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

