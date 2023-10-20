Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after acquiring an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

