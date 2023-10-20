Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 2.3 %

WLK stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Get Our Latest Report on WLK

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.