Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.41 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

