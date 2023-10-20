Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.24, but opened at $23.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 1,363,606 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

