Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $281,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $44,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

