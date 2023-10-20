Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.00. 91,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

