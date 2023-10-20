Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 99,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 278,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

