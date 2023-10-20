Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Down 1.4 %

ALKS opened at $26.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alkermes by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 136,214 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Alkermes by 22.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.