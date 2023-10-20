AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.4% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 204,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10,955.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

