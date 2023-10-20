Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 89.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

