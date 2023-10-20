Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ally Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

