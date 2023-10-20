Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

