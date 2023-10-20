Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PINE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 927.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.