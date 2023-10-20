AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Head to Head Survey

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00 AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.99%. AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than AlTi Global.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and AlTi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $79.04 million 6.92 $42.50 million $0.85 11.68 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 58.35% 20.04% 15.81% AlTi Global N/A 2.19% 1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats AlTi Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments



Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About AlTi Global



AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

