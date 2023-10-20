Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 10th Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 1,582,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

