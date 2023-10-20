Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Amcor by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.58 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

