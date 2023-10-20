American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after buying an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after buying an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

