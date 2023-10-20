American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. 2,170,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Express by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $295,632,000 after buying an additional 772,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

