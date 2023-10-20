American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

