American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.01

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $108.01 and last traded at $108.24, with a volume of 17114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

