American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.