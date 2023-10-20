American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 4.2 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

