Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.34. 447,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,264. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

