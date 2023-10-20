Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $82,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 488,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $4,288,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 535,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,533. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.